LATEST: CHIWENGA unable to speak, Health deteriorates

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deputy General Constantino Chiwenga currently hospitalized in Asia is now unable to speak, it has emerged.

Chiwenga was flown out to India on February 7, and was joined by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri, who is however not thought to be in any danger. President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a Zanu PF rally in Mwenezi last Saturday that Muchinguri is suffering the effects of injuries sustained after a bomb exploded during a campaign rally in Bulawayo in June last year.

Last week, Zim Live heard from government sources that Chiwenga was unable to speak as his health deteriorates. The Vice President had not eaten for a week, the sources added.

A week before being airlifted to India, Chiwenga visited a hospital in South Africa where he told doctors that his esophagus was “dry”. He told doctors he was struggling to eat, which would account for his dramatic weight loss which was evident when he attended a Cabinet meeting on February 5 – his last public sighting.

Chiwenga reportedly underwent esophageal manometry, an examination to test the strength and muscle coordination of one’s esophagus when they swallow.

“It was detected that he was having motility problems, but not cancerous. He was advised to see an esophageal surgeon,” a South African medical source said.

agencies

zimlive