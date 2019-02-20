Zimbabwe bound Mzansi Express bus crashes in Gwanda

A Mzansi Express bus which was on its way from Johannesburg to Bulawayo was involved in an accident after it veered off the road near Gwanda in Zimbabwe.

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu confirmed that the accident, “happened at a place called Maphane about 10KM outside Gwanda.

According to an eyewitness the bus’s trailer detached causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

“When i got to the scene, people were still trapped inside. Some witnesses instead of helping started looting the goods which were scattered all over the place” he said

There were no injuries.