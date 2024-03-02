Job Sikhala threatens Moreblessing Ali’s murderer again

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has warned that those who killed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali saying her spirit will seek revenge.
“We finally laid our heroine Moreblessing Ali to rest today after almost two years of agony.
“Her bones shall rise,” he says.
He thanked those who stood with the Ali family during the difficult period.
“We thank all the people of Zimbabwe and the world for standing with the Ali family until this moment.
“It shall be remembered that murdering someone has consequences,” he adds.
Meanwhile, this is the second time Sikhala has threatened the murderer that Ali’s spirit will not rest until revenge is achieved.
Zwnews
