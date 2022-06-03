Chitungwiza Magistrate Sharon Rakafa has acquitted Leonard Makuya, who had been accused of putting up campaign posters at a place which a political rival claimed to be the preserve of the ruling ZANU PF party.

Makuya, who contested during the recent municipal by-elections as an independent candidate, had been on trial for allegedly assaulting a ZANU PF party youth leader as defined in Section 89(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform).

Makuya was represented by Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Zwnews