The government has amended the Customs & Excise (Suspension) Regulations through Statutory Instrument (No. 269) to suspend duty on fertilizers imported by approved & regulated importers for a period of up to 12 months.

Importers approved by the Ministry of Agriculture in consultation with the

Ministry of Industry & Commerce & the Fertilizer Manufacturing Industry, are eligible.

This regulation applies to fertilizers falling under commodity codes 3102.10.00, 3102.80.00, & 3102.30.00 and the Minister of Agric will create a list of reputable fertilizer importers.

Agriculture is the backbone of the Zimbabwean economy.

It provides livelihoods to 80% of the population and accounts for 23% of formal employment.

The sector contributes 14 – 18.5% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and approximately 33% of foreign earnings.

Zwnews