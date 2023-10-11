Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is clueless in confronting issues affecting it.

Zivhu says the party has a problem of thinking that politics is all about crowds alone.

“Politics isn’t about crowds but strategy, CCC they are clueless and useless, after Mwonzora and Khupe issue, ndakafunga kuti madzidza Politics.

“But muri mazipenzi avanhu, since courts are captured sokufunga kwenyu muchaita seyi, SADC belongs to revolutionary parties,” he says.

Apparently, there commotion in Chamisa’s camp following alleged recalls of parliamentarians by a said party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

However, the main opposition party says he is an imposter without power to make any recalls.

Meanwhile, violence ensued in parliament yesterday as riot police was called in to throw out ‘recalled’ CCC MPs

Anti-riot police stormed the National Assembly as reinforcements to remove the CCC legislators who had defiantly remained in the August House despite an order to leave.

This saw clashes between CCC

legislators and police after the latter were called in to chuck out the opposition members.

Zwnews