Despite the prevailing economic challenges which have reduced the monthly earnings of civil servants to mere pittances, Government workers must be patient with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country’s economic fortunes are set to improve next year, a former parliamentarian has said.

According to dismissed former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, President Mnangagwa should be given ample time to ‘sort out’ the salaries of the civil servants who must devise other means, like selling wares, to eke out a living.

Zivhu also made a scathing attack on unnamed saboteurs purpotedly working on derailing the efforts being made by Mnangagwa’s Harare administration to improve the livelihoods of workers in the civil service.

“To all civil servants give ED time to sort out (your) salaries, munogona kutengesa zvinotengeseka kwenguva shoma. Makamirira achigadzira nyika next year Zimbabwe inenge yanaka (you can sell your wares while the President is sorting things out and the economy will improve next year),” Zivhu wrote on Twitter.

“Ndokukumbirai ndiri pasi petsoka dzeyu give ED time and support. ED haana problem asi sabotage yakawandisa (I plead with you to give ED time. He is not the problem but here’s a lot of sabotage,” he said.

Civil servants, esspecially teachers, doctors and nurses, have perrenially downed tools citing inadequate monthly salaries and poor working conditions.

As the phasal re-opening of schools is already underway, Zimbabwe teachers have threatened to engage in industrial action until the Government meets their demands.

