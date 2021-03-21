The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has praised government for recognising the work done by artists in the country.

She was speaking at the late Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira’ s funeral wake in Manyame Park today, before the actress’ burial.

“Allow me to thank the government for recognising artists. Today we are gathered here to celebrate her life. Anne was born on 4 November 1982,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“I enjoyed to watch studio 263 because of people like Anne and I implore women to preserve our social values like what Anne did.

“She also ventured into Music in 2013 and she also participated in various for a. Her achievements should be emulated by many for betterment of our society. This is the woman we are gathered to celebrate her life. Let us not lose hope today,” she said.

The First Lady was part of the crowd gathered at the funeral wake together with senior government officials and colleagues in the arts industry.

Speaker after speaker thanked the government for showing concern for artists.

Tatenda Mavetera who spoke on behalf of other artists, thanked the New Dispensation for recognising artists.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Nicholas Moyo said its life worth celebrating and we came here today to celebrate life well lived although it was cut shot.

“We want to celebrate the values Anne was driving. Mama there was a time when Zodwa wanted to come, but Anne stood her ground and Zodwa was stopped from coming to Zimbabwe. Anne stood on what she believed in.

“The arts industry has lost someone who was dedicated to keep our Ubuntu,” said Moyo.

