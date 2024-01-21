HARARE – Samuel Honde, 60, arrested in Macheke Thursday in a foiled kidnapping attempt on 25 David Livingstone Primary School learners, was Saturday remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate who further ordered mental examination to be conducted on him.

Honde appeared before Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi who directed the State to proceed in terms of section 26 of the Mental Health Act.

The suspect will be examined by two State doctors before he returns to court.

Honde was contracted by parents of the victims to ferry them to and from school.

He lives at Seventh Day Adventist church in Kuwadzana, Harare.

After picking the kids on Thursday and meant to take them to their homes as per his routine, he mysteriously took the Harare-Mutare highway and was arrested in Macheke, some 103km away from the capital city.

Police were tipped off by other motorists who reported seeing the minors crying in a stationary Nissan Caravan on the busy highway on Thursday.

The vehicle had stopped after running out of fuel.

Police later found 25 children – 14 girls and 11 boys – aged between 4 and 8 in the kombi.

“Police interrogated the driver on where he was heading and he stated that he was going to Kuwadzana Extension in Harare,” the court heard.

Honde was then arrested for kidnapping and escorted to Macheke Police Station.

Next of kins of the children were advised and the pupils were ferried to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination.

Honde is set to return to court on February 2.

