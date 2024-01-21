Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has called for the establishment of well-equipped cholera treatment centre saying it is a priority, especially in the epicenters of the outbreak.

He says swift and efficient care is paramount to containing the spread and providing timely assistance to those affected.

Chamisa adds that clean water is a basic human right and a constitutional right under Section 77(a) of the Zimbabwe Constitution and called for a concentrated effort to supply safe drinking water to citizens.

He writes:

A CONCERTED AND COLLECTIVE EFFORT IMPERATIVE TO COMBAT CHOLERA

1/ I am deeply concerned over the cholera crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe. According to recent media reports they are currently over 16,000 infections and a death toll exceeding 300, urgent action is imperative.

2/ Our frontline staff need immediate support. The authorities must ensure they are equipped with the necessary resources to effectively treat cholera cases.

The dedication of our frontline services under difficult circumstances is commendable, and we owe them the tools they need to save lives.

3/ Establishing well-equipped cholera treatment centers is a priority, especially in the epicenters of the outbreak.

Swift and efficient care is paramount to containing the spread and providing timely assistance to those affected.

4/ Clean water is a basic human right and a constitutional right under Section 77(a) of the Zimbabwe Constitution. I call for a concentrated effort to supply safe drinking water to our citizens. Access to clean water is fundamental in preventing the further escalation of this devastating cholera outbreak.

5/ Information is power. Regular dissemination of comprehensive updates on the country’s cholera status and the public health response is crucial.

Empower our citizens with knowledge to take necessary precautions and contribute to the overall containment efforts. The Ministries of Health and Information must act swiftly on this prerequisite as per Section 62 of our constitution.

6/ I appeal to our international partners for continued support. Collaboration is key to facing this crisis head-on. Together, we can ensure that Zimbabwe receives the assistance it needs.

7/ The continued governance crisis in Zimbabwe impedes effective cholera response. Immediate reforms are imperative to ensure that the people of Zimbabwe, as well as the broader region, can be spared further suffering from the relentless impact of the cholera crisis.

8/ In this critical moment, let us stand united. Our collective well-being is at stake, and we have a responsibility to institute immediate and effective measures to address this humanitarian crisis.

9/ Join me in raising awareness and demanding action. Together, we can make a difference and bring relief to those affected by the cholera outbreak.