A SECURITY guard, who is suspected of killing his wife on suspicion she was having an extramarital affair with a married neighbour, is on the run.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said they are appealing for information to help locate the suspect, Alexander Gezi (53) of Mt Hampden.

“The police are appealing for public support in locating the suspect who is wanted in connection with a murder which occurred between 2am and 4am at Flame Flora Compound in Mt Hampden on June 28,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The wanted person allegedly struck his wife in the head with a hoe several times resulting in her death.

“This came after the two had a misunderstanding in which the wanted person had accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with their neighbour.

“Anyone with information on the wanted person’s whereabouts should contact Marlborough police or any nearest police station,” said Insp Chakanza.

state media