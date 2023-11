Councillor Lovejoy Chitengu has been elected the new mayor of Harare after the recalling of Ian Makone.

Chitengu would be deputised by Rosemary Muronda.

On another note, residents of Harare have been advised that there is still no power at Morton Jaffray since 1420 hours yesterday and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company teams are working on it.

The City of Harare said it will restore pumping of water as soon as power is restored.

