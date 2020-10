Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has suspended the holding of by-elections due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) which is a non-partisan, think tank and advocacy institution on elections and democracy, says Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s independence is now questionable.

“The independence of the ZEC has been cast into doubt with the Minister of Health now regulating electoral activities,” says the ERC.

Chiwenga suspends elections

