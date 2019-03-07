Chihuri Fails To Pay School Fees,Seeks Permission To Sell Plot

Former Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri’s family is struggling to pay school fees for three minor children.

The matter came to light after the family petitioned the High Court for permission to sell an agro-residential plot in Goromonzi to pay school fees.

Chihuri’s wife, Isabel Chihuri, this week filed a chamber application at the High Court seeking an order empowering her to sell the property to finance the children’s educational needs. The minor children are aged 16, 11 and nine.

The plot measuring 3,5 hectares, was registered in the name of one of Chihuri’s children, 20-year-old Samantha Chihuri, but three other minor siblings have usufruct to the same property.

In the application prepared by Zimbodza & Associates, Mrs Chihuri said Samantha wanted to finance her college fees and related needs. Mrs Chihuri said the same money will also be used to pay fees for the other three minor children. Mrs Chihuri wants the court to appoint Harare lawyer Ms Shoorai Gutsa as curator to the three minor children and to manage and protect the interests of the minor children in the transaction.Herald