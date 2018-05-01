BREAKING: Oppah Muchinguri loses Zanu PF primary elections, Mutodi wins

Current Minister of Environment, Water and Climate in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe and Number 4 Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri has lost in party primary elections, a party official has revealed.

Muchinguri got 560 votes against Joyce Bukuta Hamandishe who gannerd 2630 votes for women’s quata.

WOMEN’S QUOTA HAMANDISHE BUKUTA Joyce 2630 MATIKA Patricia 594 MUCHINGURI Oppah 560 NYAPOKOTO Theresa 288 Spoiled votes 169

One observer pointed at what is about to happen to elderly Zanu PF politicians:

If you don’t retire voluntarily, people will send you on retirement, for once I am happy about my fellow countrymen/women. how is it possible that the 4th in Command in Zanu Pf Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is so unpopular…..these are tell tell signs that people want change even in Zanu

This has not been officially announced but a credible source at the venue confirmed the results to zwnews.

Meanwhile Mnangagwa loyalists Energy Mutodi and Minister July Moyo have been elected.

Mutodi trounced Biata Nyamupinga in a much publicised bruising battle for Goromonzi West Constituency.

More results updates