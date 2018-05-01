BREAKING: Khupe, Masarira humiliated at ZCTU celebrations

MDC-T faction President Thokozani Khupe and her party spokesperson, Linda Masarira have both been blocked from attending the Zimbabwe Congress Of Trade Unions celebrations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare.

Conspicuously, MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa was invited to the same function.

Masarira spoke of frustration at the function entrance in Harare saying, “I was invited by Rita Mutasa to celebrate this function but when I got to the gate I was blocked. I am a former trade unionist, why have I been denied?”

She also said her boss, Khupe suffered the same fate despite being a trade unionist in her own right.

When asked if she was given reasons for being blocked, Masarira said, “no I was not given any reason for it.”

zim eye