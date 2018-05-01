LIVE UPDATE: Latest Results Zanu PF Primary Elections 01-05-2018…Muchinguri Falls

Last Updated at 01-05-18 1500 hrs Zim Time.. Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri stumbles..Mutodi wins

Here are some interesting results from Zanu PF primary elections held throughout the country on Sunday and yesterday.

Voting is still going on in some places today, Tuesday, 1st of May.

There are interesting results to watch for including Chris Mutsvangwa in Norton, VP Chiwenga’s mother-in-law in Seke, Glorianne Francis in Harare Central, Philip Chiyangwa in Chinhoyi, Energy Mutodi and Campion Mugweni in Mazowe North.

Gilbert Muponda won the Warren Park war at the expense of Mian Sohail.

This page will be updated as soon as we get something new..

Zanu-Pf Primary Elections Results What We Know So Far

Chimanimani West – Cde Nokuthula Matsekenyere won with 4321 votes

Chimanimani East – Joshua Sacco won with 5752 votes

Killer Zivhu wins Chivi South

Musakwa the singer also wins

July Moyo wins big with over 4 thousand votes

Ernegy Mutodi wins Goromonzi West with 2500 votes against Biata Nyamupinga’s 1300 + votes

Minister Chris Mushowe loses Mutare West to Muchimwe

Lewis Matutu loses Zvishavane West to Dumezweni Mpofu

Oppah Muchinguri loses to Joyce Bukuta Hamandishe 2600 to 560..this is for women’s quarta

Brigadier Calisto Gwanetsa wins Chiredzi South at the expense of Baloyi

Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister who is the current legislator for Chikomba West, Dr Mike Bimha has reportedly lost to Dr John Mangwiro

In Gweru’s Vungu constituency, ZIFA Vice President Cde Omega Sibanda has been declared the winner shrugging off challenge from the incumbent Cde Josphat Madubeko, Rtd Lt-Col Tenias Shava, Cde’s Mzondiwa Mpofu, Bongani Rukanda and Luther Mabandla

Harare results:

Highfield East Constituency

Cde M.Mashonganyika…

Budiriro Constituency

Cde G.S.Gomwe…

Kuwadzana Constituency

Cde B.N.Kaseke…

Harare East Constituency

Cde T.Mukupe…

St Mary’s Constituency

Cde Guyo…

Zengeza East Constituency

Cde O.Moyo…

Zengeza west constituency Cde marufu…

Chitungwiza North Constituency

Cde Chikasha…

Mufakose Constituency

Cde Derera…

Warren Park Constituency

Cde G.Muponda…

Dzivarasekwa Constituency

Cde Chimhinhi…

Zwnews will give more updates as soon as results come in..