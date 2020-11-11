Angola today 11 November 2020 celebrates it’s 45 independence anniversary, amid a tense political atmosphere with protests looming, while the military is at hand deployed on the streets to ‘kill’ (crash) any form of demonstration.

Apparently, the youths around the country in all the 18 provinces have since notified the government about the protest to take place on this day.

Angolan, youths in and out of the country have promised to protest against high levels of poverty. Calenderisation of local government and by elections etc.

Unfortunately, this information has left the ruling party MPLA scared such that they have deployed all sorts of police units on the streets ready to kill.

Angola’s police task force spent the night in the streets ahead of a Peaceful manifestation set for today. Being a holiday they have announced that, none whatsoever should move about in the streets as they have received orders to kill.

The protests have already started internationally as countries like Brazil and America the Angolas has gone to protest in front of the embassies with the theme “this isn’t the Angola that we dreamed of.

“This is not the Angola that we want,” said one citizen.

According to the citizen, JOÃO Lourenço has since proven to be a dictator worse that José Eduardo dos Santos. The youths call out to their Hero Savimbi to return. And they promise to vote for him. -Zambian Eye

Like 224 Dislike 28

104246

0

0

cookie-check

Angolan President deploys military in the streets, ahead of what he considers a coup

no