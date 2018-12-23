Over Our Dead Bodies: Doctors escalate strike, Chiwenga intervention fails

The aftermath of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga intervening in negotiation with striking junior doctors has seen the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) vowing to continue with the strike which is now in its 23rd day.

Yesterday the Labour Court ordered the doctors to resume their duties after ruling that their job action was illegal, directing the Health Services Board (HSB) to withhold the salaries of all the junior doctors who are on strike.

In the latest development, the ZHDA has said the HSB erred in approaching the Labour Court while they were still engaged in negotiations. They announced that they are now suspending all negotiations with HSB and the Ministry of Health until such a time that an honest, comprehensive and satisfactory offer has been offered through the Bipartite Negotiation Panel (BNP). Below was their full statement:

agencies