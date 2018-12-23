INDONESIA: Hundreds left dead after Tsunami hits Lampung and Banten beaches

At least 222 people have died as a result of a tsunami that hit Indonesian beaches of Lampung and Banten on Saturday night, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced on Sunday.

As of 4:00 p.m., the BNPB recorded 222 deaths, while 843 people were injured and 28 were missing.

“The material damage includes 556 houses, nine hotels, 60 [eateries] and 350 ships or boats that were heavily damaged,” BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement on Sunday. “There were no foreign victims, all are Indonesian citizens.”

He said that the number of casualties was expected to increase, because not all victims had been evacuated and not all community health centers had reported the number of patients they were treating.

Pandeglang regency in Banten was the worst hit area, with 164 fatalities, 624 people injured, and two people missing. Eleven casualties were recorded in Serang regency, Banten, while 48 people died in Lampung Selatan regency.