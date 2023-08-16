Zimbabwe’s manufactured exports have increased by 7.6 percent from US$180.6 m recorded in the first half of 2022 to US$193.84 million in the corresponding half in 2023, reports Zimbabwe Economic Review citing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe data.

According to the reports, this was largely driven by rising tobacco cigarette exports which generated US$46.66 million.

Zimbabwe’s whole tobacco product grouping export earnings rose 19% from US$378 m over the period January to June 2022 to US$450 million over the same period this year.

Cigarette exports jumped 70 percent to US$47 million in the first half of this year up from US$27 million during the corresponding period in 2022.

Zwnews