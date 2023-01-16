Youth league chairman using the name of the party and his position to conduct the offences

ZANU PF Mashonaland West youth league chairman has been issued with a prohibition order following several allegations of misconduct.

Cde Tapiwa Masenda will be going through a disciplinary hearing within 14 days after the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) yesterday invoked powers invested and provided for by the ruling party constitution under Article 21.

In a press statement, provincial secretary for publicity and Information, Cde Nigel Murambiwa confirmed the prohibition order before calling for “peace and tranquility to prevail throughout the province to ensure an unbiased and a justified process during and after the hearing period which should be within 14 days.”

In a prohibition order letter written by the party’s provincial administrator, Cde Misheck Nyarubero seen by The Herald, Cde Tapiwa Masenda is said to have brought shame to the name of the party by engaging in violence.

He is accused of using the name of the party and his position to conduct the offences.

On May 2, last year, Cde Tapiwa Masenda is alleged to have physically attacked a Chinese investor operating a mine in Mhangura.

While in company of three others, he is said to have requested for keys to the fuel tank where they filled a BMW X5 with diesel.

They also filled two empty containers with 60 litres of diesel.

Zhao Dang Han (59) and his interpreter, Strive Gandira (25) reported the case at Mhangura police station.

Cde Tapiwa Masenda has been suspended together with the provincial youth secretary for administration Cde Rudo Munyonga.

