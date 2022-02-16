As the potentially explosive March 26 byelections are fast approaching, the opposition Citizens for Change Coalition (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has reported that its campaign posters in Marondera have been removed and replaced with the ruling Zanu PF party posters.

This was revealed by former Marondera Central legislator, Caston Matewu, who is eyeing the same parliamentary seat in the forthcoming byelections.

Matewu said they were going to report the matter to the police and the electoral governing Zec.

“Our Posters in Marondera Town and Dombotombo have been removed and replaced with ZANU Pf posters. This is against the electoral act and the code of conduct for candidates. We shall be reporting to the @PoliceZimbabwe and @ZECzim #NgaapindeHakeMukomana #CCC”, he tweeted.

The Marondera Central seat fell vacant following the recalling of Matewu by Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T. The ruling party is being represented by Ignatius Mateveke in the impending byelections.

Zwnews