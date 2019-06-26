PIC:Toddler’s Grave Dug Up At Mbudzi, Corpse Found With No Arms & Legs

In an extremely disturbing development, the grave of a toddler was dug up by persons unknown who mutilated the body in a suspected case of rituals. The incident happened at Granville Cemetery, popularly referred to as Mdudzi cemetery.

The relatives of Ryan Zinyemba, 4, were anguished to discover that his body had its legs as well as one cut off when they visited the cemetery for a customary visit.

In an interview with H-Metro, the shaken relatives said,

The situation was very strange and we can only say it was the work of the devil. I can’t even explain what really happened, I’m still in shock.

This was odd and I think whoever did this is not human. I suspect that the person who did this had all the details and it wasn’t the first time to do this; the person seemed very experienced. We don’t know who is behind this, but it’s unexplainable. There are so many theories behind this incident.

He went on to say that the family had a hard time getting to the cemetery as two of the vehicles that they were supposed to use developed mechanical faults.

We were supposed to arrive at the grave as early as 6 am, but our vehicle had a breakdown twice. We called for another vehicle, and it developed a fault as well that some of the relatives failed to get to the grave. While we were faced with the exhumed body, the father of the child received a call from his neighbour saying his tuck shop in Glen View had been broken into by thieves. This left us wondering if there is something behind all this mishap, and I want to believe that something traditional needs to be addressed.

A security guard at the cemetery said that this was not an isolated incident highlighting that all similar incidents had affected only families from Mbare. Said the guard