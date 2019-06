Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga has named the team to face the Cranes of Uganda in tonight’s match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here is the line-up:

G.Chigova, T. Darikwa, A.Mudimu, T.Hadebe, D. Lunga, D. Phiri, T. Kamusoko, O. Karuru, T. Chawapihwa, K. Billiat, K. Musona.

The match is to be played at the Cairo International Stadium and kick-off is 7 PM Zimbabwean Time.