ZIMBABWE Republic Police officers who are facing murder charges following the death of a pedestrian after the cops wrestled with a kombi driver, had to be carried into court yesterday

The police duo of Demitri Chimutanda and Job Mapfumo appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The two appeared together with the kombi driver Professor Mhandu.

Mhandu allegedly resisted arrest and wrestled with the police officers while Chimutanda held the steering wheel.

The court heard that during the scuffle, the vehicle veered off the road and hit Trymore Chinyamakobve, who was tying his shoe laces, by the road side.

He died on the spot.

The rogue officers were then thoroughly beaten by citizens.