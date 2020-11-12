The opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has resolved to join forces with ‘the Progressive Youth Movement’ in the pursuit of fighting against alleged military dictatorship blamable on the incumbent regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The resolution to wage a serious fight against the administration of Mnangagwa was made by the MDC-A Youth Assembly National Council at a meeting held in the second biggest city of Bulawayo over the weekend.

The youth assembly also resolved to launch its 1 million youth campaign in all the country’s ten provinces in a bid to organise various communities and confront Mnangagwa’s military dictatorship head-on and also penetrate the rural areas which have traditionally remained the stronghold of Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party in previous elections.

In the aftermath of Mnangagwa’s dramatic ascension to the presidency following a military coup that ousted the late long-ruling Robert Mugabe three years ago, the incumbent Zimbabwe leader ‘rewarded’ high ranking military personnel with ministerial posts, apparently to curry favour with the soldiers who helped him get into power.

Some of the notable former military figures who made it into Mnangagwa’s cabinet include the 2017 coup frontman, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and the late Lands Minister Perrence Shiri.

The septuagenarian’s regime has widely been criticised for its over-dependance on the military as it has often resorted to the use of brute force in a bid to crush dissent.

But, MDC-A Secretary General Gift Ostallos Siziba said his party will engage in a radical mass mobilisation program ‘to energise the base, organise communities and fight dictatorship’.

We publish Siziba’s statement below:

Resolutions Of The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Council 12 November 2020 We held a successful MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Council in this city of kings this weekend- below are the key resolutions made: Prepare for action- a radical mass mobilisation program to energise the base, organise communities and fight dictatorship.

Defend the people’s project with utmost precision.

Launch I Million Youth campaign in all Provinces as a harbinger of a radically different Youth Assembly.

Take the Youth Assembly back to the rural areas- Focus on rural Youth mobilisation, voter education and economic empowerment programs.

Initiate a Political education program as a grassroots class consciousness drive for young people.

Join forces with the progressive Youth Movements in and around Zimbabwe to form a formidable fight against military dictatorship in the country. Until then its Aluta continua One Million Youth Voices For Change Gift Ostallos Siziba- [Secretary General]

