Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera will visit Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

The travel to Zimbabwe would be his second engagement outside his country, since assuming office, after having visited Zambia a few days ago.

Meanwhile, his government has confirmed the visit.

Chakwera in June defeated Peter Mutharika, ex-president, after an election rigging saga in 2019.