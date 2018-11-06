LATEST News: Did MDC expel Byo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC has reportedly expelled from the party Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami after he submitted his name to contest the position after resigning on Saturday.

Kambarami was voted Bulawayo Mayor for the second time yesterday but it appears the party leadership do not want him.

If true, the expulsion will be welcomed by minority sections of the local population who have been at war with him over his Shona heritage.

BUT MDC Chief of Staff Sesel Zvidzai has quickly issued a disclaimer against a letter circulating within the party in Bulawayo expelling city Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami.

Said Zvidzai in a social media statement;

“A fake letter purportedly from my office. Enemies of the party or some mischievous individual who deserves comfort of our correctional services did this

Colleagues that is not my signature,it’s not even on the president’s office letterheads

And above all wherever it becomes necessary to communicate expulsions it’s after due processes and communications are not by the Chief of Staff but by the Secretary General.”

Kambarami was on Tuesday morning reportedly served with a letter dismissing him from the party for defying an order for him not to contest the city Deputy Mayor position.

Below is the so called expulsion letter.