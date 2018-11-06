BREAKING News: Supa Mandiwanzira Arrested by CID Serious Fraud Police

Mandiwanzira: Ex-Mugabe Minister Nabbed by Zimbabwe Police

LATEST: Former Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been arrested and is currently at CID Serious Fraud where he had been invited for an interview.

His lawyer Selby Hwacha confirmed they are at CID Serious Fraud where Mandiwanzira has been invited to answer questions.

Mandiwanzira joins a long list of former Mugabe loyalists who have been targeted by authorities over their involvement in corrupt activities that took place before November 2017 military coup.

Today Harare police interviewed Mandiwanzira in connection with allegations of abuse of office on two issues: –

That he allegedly engaged Megawatt company to do consultancy work for NetOne without going to tender. That he allegedly appointed his Personal Assistant, a government employee at deputy director level, to the Potraz Board in violation of corporate governance principles and a Cabinet circular.

However, Mandiwanzira denied the allegations and advised the police through his lawyers that Megawatt offered consultancy services at no cost to the government. That consultancy led to the recovery of tens of million dollars for NetOne. He explained that no corporate governance principles or any circular, were violated in the appointment of the PA as a Potraz board member.