Just In: ZRP Abducts, Detains Suspected Regime Change Agents

A story generated by The Herald and The Chronicle that there is a group that went for a regime change training in Prague has led to the abduction and detention of four human rights defenders.

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on Monday evening abducted and detained Citizen Manifesto Coordinator Tatenda Mombeyarara, Centre for Community Development, Advocacy Officer George Makoni, Nyasha Frank Mpahlo of Transparency International (Zimbabwe) and Executive Director of COTRAD Gamuchirai when they landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport.

According to Bulawayo 24 the activists were detained in an unknown location for five hours before being taken to Harare Central Police Station after Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights despatched a team to look for them and offer legal services.

They were whisked away at around 2100hrs when they landed in the country.

