Just In: MDC-Alliance Congress Is ‘illegal’… Party Supporters To Be Arrested?

The MDC- Alliance is set to go on with their elective congress ignoring a High Court Ruling which instructed the party to hold an extraordinary congress and choose a legitimate president using the party’s 2014 structures.

What remains to be seen is how the High Court will react if the MDC-Alliance continues on it’s Congress path, will the police arrest MDC-Alliance leaders and their supporters?

Acting against the MDC-Alliance, Tapera Sengweni the legal counsel for MDC activist Elias Mashavira who initiated a court process that invalidated Nelson Chamisa’s position as an MDC leader has told the MDC-Alliance that there are going for an Illegal Congress.

“The court has the final say. Whether you are the president, first lady, whether you were chosen, appointed yourself or chosen by a standing committee or standing council, when the judgment comes, the law of the land expects you to respect it,” said Sengweni.

Sengweni, who is also an MDC activist, said if at all Chamisa was an indispensable party leader as suggested by those against the court decision, he must simply comply with the court’s decision and prove himself in a proper election.

“I go back to statements thrown around that Mr. Chamisa is popular. If he is popular generally, let us then accept that he will be elected by anyone. He does not have to create new structures. “Let us go to congress with those delegates (2014 delegates).

At a media briefing in Harare Friday, MDC remained defiant, insisting it was proceeding with its Gweru elective congress even when doubt on the eligibility of the process has been cast by the recent court ruling.

That was not the only surprise as the party went on to invite its Zanu PF rivals and Khupe.

“We invited all political parties in Zimbabwe, Zanu PF included,” said party organising secretary Amos Chibaya. “We also invited war veterans, the likes of Cde (Victor) Matemadanda and company. We also invited chiefs through honourable Chief Charumbira, the president of the Chiefs’ Council. “She (Khupe) was invited because she belongs to MDC-T.”

The MDC leadership ruckus was ignited by a 2016 decision by Tsvangirai to appoint Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as co-VPs, joining Thokozani Khupe who was elected to the job in 2014.

The recent court decision by Justice Edith Mushore rendered as null and void, the appointments.

Justice Mushore also invalidated all decisions that were made by Chamisa since his chaotic takeover of the party 2018.

Chamisa has since turned back to his lawyer Thabani Mpofu to help file a court challenge while Khupe, who insists she was a legitimate MDC acting president, has engaged Lovemore Madhuku to handle her case.

