Tajamuka Supports President Ramaphosa`s Call for Genuine National Dialogue

19/05/19

Tajamuka supports President Ramaphosa`s call for a genuine, participatory and all-inclusive national dialogue that will open the way for real national transformation and pave the path towards national development and prosperity for all our people.

After the 2018 disputed elections, we stated categorically clear that the electoral process and its outcome fell abysmally short of a truly free and fair election. As a result, the outcome of the election would be disputed and thus undermine the efficacy of Mnangagwa`s claim to legitimacy.

Since the disputed elections we made several appeals to Mnangagwa’s ill-fated government to find an amicable way to resolve the election dispute, ensure and guarantee that the credibility of future elections would not be disputed.

Although another election would be the most ideal, it seemed impractical given the economic conditions in the country and the toxicity that elections in Zimbabwe come with. It was therefore our considered view and our clarion call after the January 2019 national protests that Mnangagwa needed to immediately convene a genuine, participatory and all-inclusive national dialogue facilitated by a neutral international mediator and underwritten by SADC and the AU. After our call for national dialogue, we then set the preconditions to and the demands from the dialogue. We restate those preconditions and demands here:

Preconditions to dialogue:

As it is obvious that these demands are largely emanating from the pro-democracy movement, in particular Zimbabwe`s largest social movement Tajamuka, other parties including ZANU PF are free to state their own preconditions and debate the ones we have proposed here.

1. The dialogue must be a national not political dialogue. A national dialogue is all inclusive. It transcends political parties and involves all the major actors in the country from political parties, social movements, civil society, business, churches, women, youth, informal sector and many other sub-sectors.

2. Mnangagwa and his disputed government must guarantee peace, security and safety of all citizens particularly those who have been vehemently opposed to his contested occupancy of the presidency and the government that he has since constituted.

3. The immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners currently under political detention and the dropping of all politically motivated cases against democracy and human rights activists that are presently before the courts.

4. An underwritten commitment to the dialogue by all parties that includes the rules and framework of the dialogue and clearly stated objectives and intended outcomes for the benefit of the country and all its people.

5. The appointment and agreement of a neutral international facilitator acceptable to all parties and with the backing of SADC and the AU.

Demands from the Dialogue:

The demands are obviously going to be the core-subject of debate should a genuine dialogue become a reality but we felt that it is important to pre-state the key issues that the people of Zimbabwe would want to see resolved. This will give other stakeholders something to reflect upon and weigh the sensibility or otherwise of these demands prior to the actual dialogue.

1. Political Reform and Return to Legitimacy

2. Constitutional and Electoral Reforms

3. Economic Reforms and Shared National Prosperity

4. Transitional Justice, National Healing

5. Social Reform and Cohesion

6. National Stability and International Credibility

Conclusion

These otherwise self-explanatory demands are elaborated upon on the Tajamuka position paper of January 2019 and is available on the website, Facebook page and by email on request. Tajamuka continues to intently mobilise citizens towards renewed protests until and unless Mnangagwa convenes genuine dialogue to resolve the economic and political crisis in the country and bring an end to the untold suffering and abject poverty currently obtaining. If Mnangagwa does not convene genuine dialogue in the next three weeks, its dog eat dog until final victory for the people of Zimbabwe!

Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign