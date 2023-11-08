Gvt allows importation of cement, fertilizer to curb shortage

Cabinet has approved the importation of cement by individuals and companies with free funds.

This follows reports of artificial cement shortage in the market and the spiralling prices.

This was said by Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere during post cabinet briefing.

He also said the government has also approved that farmers import fertilizers directly from suppliers outside the country to augment local supplies while government develops a long-term solution to the fertilizer challenges.

Zwnews