Fuel queues resurface in Zimbabwe despite price hikes

Long winding fuel queues are emerging in most parts of Zimbabwe despite a two weeks period of normalcy after the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced a 150 percent fuel hike.

President Mnangagwa announced the new fuel pump price of $3. 11 per litre of petrol and $3.31 diesel saying these prices were predicated on ruling exchange rate of 1:1 between the bond note and the United States Dollar and also on the need to keep fuel retailers viable.

However, the stance has failed as evidenced by the resurfacing of long winding queues alleged to being fueled by recent expectations that government is planning another fuel price hike from the current average petrol of $3.11 to $4.50 and diesel $3.30to $5.

ZW News carried out survey in most cities over the past few days and witnessed that queues were slowly resurfacing, however some service stations were fueling while others were totally dry.

In Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Masvingo motorists are spending at least an hour or two on queue to refill.

A Harare motorists, Tinarwo Gwaendanepi said government only addressed the symptons leaving out the route cause of fuel shortages.

“It baffles the mind as to what has led to the new winding queues, government had assured us that the last increase of fuel price would stabilise the situation, but it seems as if we are back to doom days,” he said.

Mr Amon Chikozho, from Gweru said government should just come out clean and sort the economy first which is the major issue.

“Bread prices have risen, fuel its now scarce again and our government continues to beat around the bush. Economy is the problem that should be addressed everything will sail through smoothly,” he said.