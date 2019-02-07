Presidential Advisory Council..Bunch of ghost workers on govt payroll?

Since taking over power from former president Robert Mugabe in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been preaching re-engagement hymns, globe-trotted with a begging cap in hand, but has continuously returned empty handed.

The deals he signed just like his predecessor have taken time to materialise, that is if they are to; Mnangagwa seems to think what is lacking are economic ideas, and has set up a council to make him these ideas.

As a so-called listening President, he went to organise business meetings with the country’s captains of industry who told him what needs to be done for the economy to prosper. They told him how to attract investments, lines of credit, etc.

To add to the information at his disposal, a lot of authors, experts, and business journalists have written enough on the subject, but still he seems not to learn. Mnangagwa recently established a Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) as if what he lacks is advice. Whereas enough and free advice has been laid bare on his feet.

Is it a case of another parallel structure? People wonder.

Anyway, this is not the first time he has created a parallel structure, he once created a prosecuting authority, housed in his office to look into corruption cases. This authority duplicated the role of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. To date nothing tangible has been done by this parallel structure.

A renowned constitutional lawyer and African development enthusiast says “some things do not require advisors, for a good leader knows that bad governance can ruin a country.”

Meanwhile, down south, to further highlight the effects of graft on economic development some world powers recently warned South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that for a nation to attract investment, rule of law should prevail.

World powers Germany, the UK, the US, and Switzerland through their diplomatic missions in Pretoria told Ramaphosa; “There should be clear, unqualified and manifest political commitment to rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and to honest and ethical business practices,” reports the Sunday Times.

The United Nations Zimbabwean office responding to the matter said “Peace, rule of law, and human rights is key to economic recovery in Zimbabwe.”

Political analyst Elder Mabhunu has no kind words for Mnangagwa. He said when ED came to power he promised to cut his travels to save money, but instead did the opposite.

“Mnangagwa promised cost-cutting measures. First he said was going to cut foreign travels, but only to embark on globe-trotting errands on expensive jets.

“Second he said he was cutting the size of his cabinet, by retiring dead-wood, only for them to resurface at ZANU PF headquarters, as ghost ministers, at the expense of taxpayers’ money,” lambasts Mabhunu.

The renowned political commentator adds that in a short period, Mnangagwa has managed to build a long chain of ghosts on the government’s payroll.