The High Court in Harare has overturned the conviction of political prisoner and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, finding him not guilty on the charge of obstructing course justice.

Sikhala’s trial was linked to a video posted on the internet in which he is accused of saying that the ruling ZANU-PF party had killed Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist.

Sikhala, who has been detained since June last year, denied making the video and an expert witness testified in court that the footage had been tampered with.

However, despite being found not guilty on this charge, there are indications he will remain in custody due to his other charges levelled against him.

Sikhala was arrested on 14 June 2022 after attending the funeral of Moreblessing Ali, who was missing for three weeks before her mutilated body was discovered on 11 June 2022.

Sikhala was arrested alongside fellow opposition legislator, Godfrey Sithole, and 14 other CCC activists, and has been held at Chikurubi Maximum-security prison in the capital.

However, following his conviction and sentencing on 3 May, Sikhala remained in custody, even if he paid the fine, as he awaits trial for two other charges of incitement to commit violence and disorderly conduct.

