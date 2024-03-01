Don’t buy me a car, rather channel your ‘donation’ to vulnerable members of public, Shadaya Knight tells followers

Prominent social media influencer Shadaya Knight has declined an offer by his followers to buy him his dream car, saying he is fine what he already has.

Knight implored his fans to rather channel their goodwill towards vulnerable members of the public.

“I appreciate the gesture by a lot of y’all to want to contribute towards a car, but I humbly decline. I am content with what I have, at the stage that I am in life.

“At the same time, if we can have the mindset towards contributing a luxury item for an individual, surely we can also contribute towards vulnerable members of society e.g orphans, the elderly, the disabled, young girls in rural areas with no access to sanitary pads.

“We got bigger problems, cholera, an impeding drought, drug addiction in our communities.

“Let us channel our energy and funds towards such things. Let us look beyond the individual, let us be more about the group. Learn OR perish!!! #SaltTswaaa”

This came after controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo said he was now against his initial idea to buy Knight a car, in response the influencer’s fans pledged to donate money for him.

on Thursday, Shadaya was in the spotlight when flamboyant businessman revealed his admiration for Shadaya and his initial intention to gift him a Toyota Aqua vehicle.

However, Chivayo said he had second thoughts due to Shadaya’s polarising views on women.

And in his comprehensive statement, Shadaya emphasised the importance of collective action and urged his followers to prioritise communal well-being over individual luxuries.

He proposed directing resources towards those in need, such as orphans, the disabled, young girls facing period poverty, and the elderly.

Zwnews