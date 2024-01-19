The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1300 hours.

The accident happened at the 103 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Chegutu where four people died when a Toyota Sienta collided with a haulage truck whilst trying to overtake it.

However, the police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid speeding moreso during the rain season characterised by poor visibility and wet surfaces.

