The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has increased electricity tariffs with effect from 06 June 2023.

Quoting ZETDC, the new electricity charges signify an escalation in costs for Zimbabwean households. These higher rates will undoubtedly put a strain on consumers’ budgets and further exacerbate the financial challenges faced by many.

Apparently, the Zimbabwean dollar has been on the free-fall for some time.

The Zimdollar yesterday broke a new record falling significantly in 24 hours.

In a notice seen by this publication, ZETDC said consumers will get the following on their first purchase (domestic tariff):

50 Units / kWh – $3 755.00

100 Units / kWh – $11 280.00

150 Units / kWh – $24 450.00

200 Units / kWh – $37 630.00

250 Units / kWh – $56 430.00

300 Units / kWh – $75 240.00

350 Units / kWh – $96 850.00

400 Units / kWh – $118 450.00

450 Units / kWh – $141 000.00

500 Units / kWh – $163 550.00

600 Units / kWh – $208 680.00

700 Units / kWh – $253 750.00

800 Units / kWh – $298 900.00

900 Units / kWh – $344 000.00

1000 Units / kWh – $389 100.00

*CONSUMPTION BAND ENERGYY CHG PER kWh AMOUNT*

First 50 0-50kWh 50kWh 75.08 3754.00

Next 50 51-100kWh 50kWh 150.00 7500.00

Next 100 101-200 100kWh 263.73 26373.00

Next 100 201-300kWh 100kWh 376.50 37650.00

Next 100 301-400kWh 100kWh 432.40 43240.00

Above 400 451.60

FARMING: ZWL$191.75/kWh

COMMERCIAL: ZWL$421.69/kWh