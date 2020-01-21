Despite a three-month defiance, striking junior doctors have finally accepted a ZW$100 million cushioning allowance tabled by mega-rich Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Higher Life Foundation.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) confirmed the latest developments, adding that Higher Life Foundation has also offered a training fellowship for junior and middle-level doctors.

“In light of the recent development, the ZHDA wants to extend its gratitude to the Higherlife Foundation for extending its offer once again to all government doctors. The ZHDA is encouraging its entire membership to go and apply for the training fellowship before the stipulated deadline”, the ZHDA said.

The country’s health sector has been in turmoil since doctors at public health institutions went on strike last September. Prior to the disputed polls controversially won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean strongman had vowed to tackle the health crisis bedevilling the troubled southern African country. However, the country has continued to reel under harsh economic conditions, and doctors have perrenially downed tools citing poor working conditions and an acute shortage of drugs.