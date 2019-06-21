Stanbic Workers Vow To Sleep In Banking Halls Until Salary Review

Stanbic Bank workers have written a letter to their employer informing ‘them’ that employees are unable to buy food enough for a week from their salaries let alone pay for their rentals hence most of the workers will start sleeping and staying at the workplace in order not to abscond from work.
The letter which is signed by the Acting General Secretary of the workers Shephard Ngandu reads as follows:
We write to advise you of the dire situation that your workers are in. Most of the employees are unable to buy food enough for a week from their salaries let alone pay for their rentals.
“The majority are no longer able to pay transport to and from work. In that regard, we advise Standard Bank that from now on that the workers will report for duty as and when they have transport fares to do so. Alternatively, most of the workers will start sleeping and staying at the workplace in order not to abscond from work.”
Find the full letter below:
