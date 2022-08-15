The entire auditorium at Bomas of Kenya – the electoral commission’s national elections command centre – is on its feet.

BBC Africa reports that many leaders and diplomats are among the people who have been arriving there ahead of the announcement of the presidential results.

The choir is continuing to entertain people at the auditorium – and teams on both political sides are singing along to a worship song.

Kenya’s electoral body has confirmed that presidential candidates are expected to attend the upcoming announcement.

Election official Tabitha Mutemi has announced that those in attendance leave the first three rows for the presidential candidates and their families.

She then stood as observers and others in attendance moved to other areas allocated to them and advised that there was enough room in the auditorium for everyone.

Security at the Bomas of Kenya, a cultural centre where the tallying has been taking place, has been beefed up ahead of the results announcement. -BBC