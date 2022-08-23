The National Arts Gallery of Zimbabwe (NAGZ) says it will donate sculptures and paintings to beautify Harare.

The Curator and Executive Director of National Arts Gallery, Raphael Chikukwa said this when he and his team paid a courtesy on Harare Mayor

Jacob Mafume at Town House recently.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of national interest.

Apparently, City of Harare is on record saying it is focused and working towards a smart city status.

The local authority has also been planting trees to beautify the city in line with the green cities drive.

Zwnews