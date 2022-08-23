Renowned economist Steve Hanke has insisted that Zimbabwe should fully dollarise if it is to emerge from the economic woods it is currently in.

Hanke says in his currency Watch list this week the Zimdollar is on position two of worst performers.

“In this week’s Hanke’s Currency Watchlist, Zimbabwe takes the 2nd spot.

The Zimbabwean dollar has depreciated against the USD by 97.16% since Jan. 2020. To stop its economic death spiral, Zimbabwe must adopt the USD, immediately.”

Meanwhile, Hanke and ZimStats Director General recently had a fierce war of words.

ZimStats was of the opinion that Hanke’s statistics were wrong, who stood by his guns.

Hanke tracks currencies performance worldwide.

Zwnews