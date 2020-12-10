CONTROVERSIAL self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri paid R500 000 bribe to flee South African justice system to Malawi.

South African police force revealed that a police brigadier and his wife were responsible for his escape.

A police brigadier and his wife have handed themselves over to police in connection with an alleged R500 000 bribe involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The man, 46, and his wife, 50, handed themselves over to the Hawks.

The pair handed themselves to the team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, tasked with the investigation of criminal activities relating to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. “Their warrants of arrest had been authorised yesterday in relation to a quantity of R500 000 that was allegedly paid to the brigadier,” Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale stated.

The pair is predicted to look in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court quickly on prices of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

It’s not yet clear how this brigadier and her husband are linked to the case.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “The warrants of arrest were authorised on Wednesday in relation to an amount of R500,000 that was allegedly paid to the brigadier. The investigation was started as an inquiry and converted to a case docket in February 2020.”

Bushiri and his wife Mary are in Malawi after they fled South Africa last month.

The fugitives had been granted bail ahead of their next court appearance on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

It’s still unclear how the pair managed to evade authorities and slip into Malawi.

