Reports from the capital indicate that a 39 year old city woman yesterday gave birth to a baby girl inside the Harare Magistrates Court while waiting for her brother whom she had accompanied to stand trial.
In a report, the Zim Morning Post identified the woman as Patience Mubaiwa.
Mubaiwa is said to have gone into labour Tuesday afternoon while in the waiting hall at the magistrates court.
A brave 27-year old Tarisai Machisa who is said to be a person of no nursing background is understood to have ran to Mubaiwa’s rescue after she went into labour as onlookers were in panic mode.
Later on, medics came to assist and the newborn was wrapped in paper and a small blanket.
