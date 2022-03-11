Harare City Council (HCC) has said that it will allocate 5000 residential stands this year, since it did not allocate any in 2021.

HCC says when the allocations begin residents will be notified and those on the housing waiting will be invited for interviews.

Meanwhile, the local authority adds that it is owed over US$17 billion by residents.

Apparently, those who fail to clear their debts within three months of being invited to negotiate payment plans will have to pay their debts in United States dollars going forward.

Zwnews