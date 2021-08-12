Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sincerity towards ensuring that his landlocked southern African country is in full compliance with the stipulated Covid-19 regulations came under serious scrutiny after defiant residents in his Midlands hometown of Kwekwe held super-spreader social soccer matches right in the septuagenarian’s backyard.

The 78-year old Mnangagwa’s official residence is situated in the predominantly agrarian Sherwood area, proxy to Kwekwe town.

The Midlands mining town has had prolonged weeks of localized coronavirus lockdowns amid spiralling fatality and infectious levels.

Albeit the barefaced medical risks posed by the holding of public gatherings in a town which President Mnangagwa calls home, Kwekwe residents flagrantly disregarded the existing laws by holding super-spreader social soccer matches in the town during this year’s Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

In the oldest and densely populated African township of Amaveni located on the western side of the city, Zwnews had a dose of real-life Temple Run as riot gear police officers chased predominantly boozing multitudes congregated for a soccer and netball tournament at council-run Kushinga Primary School grounds.

But, in stubborn disregard of the current regulations and potentially damaging medical consequences posed by their interdicted actions, the residents briefly dispersed from Kushinga Primary School and relocated to Bweraufe football grounds in Globe and Phoenix compound.

The tournament- which ended the following day- continued smoothly without any police disturbances.

Well-placed sources from Kwekwe Central Police Station made poorly evidenced claims that some business people ended up bribing some officers for the games to proceed at Bweraufe.

“Money exchanged ends for the soccer tournament to be held without any disturbances from the police. This is quite saddening especially considering the fact that Kwekwe is a Covid-19 hotspot,” said a police officer who requested annonimity for fear of reprisal.

Efforts to get a comment from Midlands provincial police authorities could not bear any fruit during the time of going to press.

Zwnews