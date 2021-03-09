Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabweans at home and abroad must unite in bringing change instead of waiting for others to deliver transformation.

Launching his 2021 Agenda for Zimbabwe under the theme “Triple C Year” of Citizens, Convergence and Change, Chamisa called for “a new alliance, a broad tent.”

Meanwhile, Chamisa saluted the frontline health workers for working hard at this difficult time, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and lambasted the government for using it to suppress citizens’ rights under the disguise of enforcing regulations.

“It is hard for me to sleep every night when I know that Zimbabweans are suffering not because of natural disasters, but because of man made crisis,” he said.

Chamisa bemoaned the government’s threat to democracy, human rights and its authoritarianism tendencies, and the expulsion of his party officials from parliament and local authorities.

He said his party is not a victim of oppression, but a survivor, adding that despite, these challenges, the party will never die, but will even emerge bigger and stronger.

READ HIS FULL ADDRESS BELOW:

ZIMBABWE AGENDA 2021

ADDRESS BY PRESIDENT ADV. NELSON CHAMISA

Fellow Zimbabweans,

I come before you at a time when our nation and the rest of the world are facing a

deep crisis due to the COVID19 pandemic.

To date, the world has lost 2.54 million people to the pandemic, with 114 million

recorded cases of infection. Our continent has lost over 100 000 lives and we in

Zimbabwe have lost over 1400 people because of the pandemic. The last few months

have been particularly terrible for our communities. I commend our healthcare

workers and all those at the frontline in this fight against the pandemic.

All of us have been affected by the pandemic, due to the lockdowns and associated

rules which have been imposed as part of measures to curb the spread of the

pandemic. We are not alone in this fight. Virtually every nation has had to respond to

a scourge that became an existential threat to humanity.

However, it has reminded all of us members of the human family of our shared

vulnerabilities and the importance of enhancing our networks of cooperation and

assistance in the face of a common enemy. I commend the excellent work of everyone

who has worked hard and invested much to find solutions to protect humanity from

this pandemic.

In our context, Zimbabwe is weighed down by twin crises – the Covid-19 pandemic

and a bad governance pandemic. Rising authoritarianism has rendered the State

unstable and saddled with serious contradictions. Unstable oppressive regimes are

dangerous to their own citizens. The gross human rights violations against regional

and international instruments must be seen within this context. But we must not lose

hope. Storms make us stronger yet they never last forever.

It is in this context that I present to you Zimbabwe agenda for 2021. However, before

I do that, I must comment on how we fared in the past year.

We are Survivors.

2020 was a difficult year, but we survived adverse forces that we trained against us,

itself strong testimony of the strength of the idea that we represent and the undying

spirit of our people. In 2020, we faced crises from two sources: The first was the

crisis that I have already referred to, namely, the crisis of the COVID19 pandemic.

The second was the crisis of authoritarianism whereby the regime embarked on a

relentless assault and onslaught upon democracy and our party.

This assault involved the use of state machinery to subvert democracy and the will of

the people. The oppressors engineered the expulsion of our democratically elected

representatives from Parliament and local authorities. In their place, handpicked

individuals, some of whom we defeated in the 2018 elections were foisted upon the

people. Our party headquarters was forcibly occupied, depriving us of our home. The

regime also diverted our funding under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, giving it to

its surrogates.

The purpose of all this was to punish our party for resisting the illegitimacy of the

outcome of the 2018 elections, which lacked credibility and acceptability .

The oppressors believed by stripping us of our assets and entitlements under the law

would dampen our spirits and break us down. This has not worked. Zimbabwean

people are politically literate and advanced . They can distinguish between right and

wrong. They know that some are being used by the oppressor as a scheme to derail

the people’s struggle.

While other governments were working hard to contain the pandemic, the Oppressors

in Zimbabwe saw it as an opportunity to restrict political rights. They suspended by-

elections indefinitely under the guise of fighting the pandemic. Therefore, while the

Oppressors were allowing the removal of people’s representatives, they closed the

channel for choosing their replacements. This deprived the people of the opportunity

to reclaim and correct the injustice by ending the criminal abuse of office and blatant

theft. Despite all these attacks on our party, we refuse to be cast as victims. Rather,

we are survivors and winners, for when someone works so hard to destroy you and

they fail, it is because you are a winner and you are strong. We are invincible!

We are indomitable and unconquerable. We are grateful to you the citizens for

continuing to believe in us, even as oppressors and terrorists have ganged up against

the people and their project.

Consolidation, Resilience and Resistance

In 2021, we will consolidate our position as the movement that represents the dreams

and aspirations of all progressive Zimbabweans. Oppressors have tried everything to

decimate the us, but we have remained solid, and we are humbled by the fact that

your trust and confidence in the us remains unshaken. We do not regard those who

have left as losses, but as an important shedding off of elements that impede and slow

down the democratic struggle.

We have identified the strategy of the Oppressors is to create a controlled opposition,

a government controlled opposition under their command politics. This will

effectively establish a one-party state in all but name. We are back to the late 1980s

when ZANU PF tried to push the one-party state agenda. Now, Oppressors want to

create a façade, with a controlled opposition that obeys ZANU PF dictates and

commands. This is not only the year of consolidating citizen action but also the year

of resisting the creation of controlled opposition and the march towards one-party

state politics. It is the year of both consolidation of our party and resistance to the

regime’s agenda of controlled opposition.

The oppressor cannot reform. The oppressors have failed to reform and actually

proven to be worse than their predecessor. The year 2021 will be marked with

peaceful resistance and resilience. The language of the oppressed to resist the

oppression.

We will peacefully resist and oppose evictions, demolitions and any violations of

people’s freedom and citizens’ rights.

We will peacefully resist and oppose sustaining businesses and companies that

oppress us the people.

We will peacefully resist and oppose institutions that oppress us the people

We will peacefully resistance oppose illegal enforcements.

We will peacefully resist and oppose unconstitutional laws.

We will peacefully resist and oppose weaponization of laws and judiciary systems.

We will peacefully resist and oppose the illegitimate Oppressors that stole the

election.

The people’s agenda is to maintain the fight for democracy and to overcome the

obstacles that have been placed in our way. We will use 2021 to reconnect with the

grassroots which remains the anchor of the party, to embark on a major recruitment

drive, both at home and the Diaspora.

CITIZENS CONVERGENCE FOR CHANGE-The Triple C Year

Gore reSungano ye vanhu ye Shanduko

Umnyaka wombuthano wabantu abalwela inguquko

CITIZENS. CONVERGENCE. CHANGE.

Our agenda for 2021 is to bring citizens together under A NEW CONSENSUS, A

NEW CONVERGENCE, A NEW ALLIANCE a broad tent, to speak with one

voice, act and win Zimbabwe for change.

Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. You and I

are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.

The theme of Agenda 2021 is informed by three key words, namely, Citizens,

Convergence and Change (reforms). These three concepts are in turn informed first

and foremost by the party’s strategic thrust to locate itself and its program of action

with the people. Secondly, the issue of convergence of citizens talks to the party’s

strategy to initiate the formation of a broad alliance of citizen groups and democratic

forces to confront the national question as a collective of forces in a manner that

should result in CHANGE and REFORMS in the lives of Zimbabweans in particular

and the governance of the country in general. Thirdly, the theme is also informed by

the desire of the party to assert its leadership role in the country as the main

alternative voice of both reason and transformation.

Our theme for Agenda 2021 is captured by those three key words – Citizens,

Convergence and Change.

• Citizens – are the lifeblood of all the work that we do. If I have learnt anything over

the years, it is that political power lies in the people. I will never leave the people

behind. In our programming, in our decision-making and in our messages – you, the

people come first. The MDC Alliance is the people’s party. It is your party. It is my

party. Together we must build it and strengthen it as a force for change. Do not get

left behind. Join the movement. Get involved.

• Convergence – Unity, collective action and nonviolence are our rallying cry and the

catalyst for change in our nation. The MDC Alliance will lead the formation of a

broad church of citizen groups and democratic forces to confront the national

question. When we demand accountability, speak with one voice and act collectively,

we will become a formidable force for meaningful CHANGE in the lives of

Zimbabweans.

• Change – Democratic and Transformational change lies at the core of who we are.

Reforms and a People’s government are the substance of real change. Real change

means taking what is broken and creating something new. We are the alternative

voice and an alternative government for this great nation.

The party will through active citizen engagement and participation seek to achieve the

complimentary goals of winning elections, attaining state power, and transforming

the country.

The key areas of focus for 2021 are therefore as follows:

• THE PEOPLE AGENDA -Refocusing our fights as a means to mobilize and

energize the base and reassert our leadership role as the alternative government.

Building a mass based party through recruitment and mobilization. Mobilizing

resources to strengthen the party as an institution and to execute the struggle to its

logical end.

• THE CITIZENS AGENDA -Building a broad alliance of citizens for change

domestically and internationally in pursuit of the resolution of the national question.

• THE REFORMS AGENDA -We need electoral and political reforms. We need a

return to legitimacy and democracy (RELOAD).

Pushing the REFORMS ROADMAP and pursing the reform agenda through our

zones of struggle; street (citizen mass action), elections, parliament, local

government, diplomacy, courts, media and the state.

• THE GOVERNMENT AGENDA -We will have an alternative Cabinet. We will

have a New Zimbabwe policy dialogue forums.

An annual policy conference shall be held.

We will have a legislative agenda and local government agenda.

• THE GLOBAL AGENDA

• 2021 must and will be different because the steps we are going to take will define

the future of this country. It cannot and will not be business as usual.

• At all times, we will be guided by our vision – To dismantle autocracy and achieve

democratic change by transforming Zimbabwe to a sustainable, just, prosperous, God

fearing, ethical and democratic state.

1.THE PEOPLE AGENDA

Agenda for Young People

Zimbabwe is a young nation in terms of population demographics. Nearly 70% of the

population is under the age of 35, which is the maximum youth age under our

Constitution. However, young people remain on the margins of political and

economic spaces. We are not going to pretend that we know everything about the

challenges that young people face in this country. We will also not assume that we

know their needs and expectations. Instead, as a party that is built upon the values of

consultative politics, we want to embark on a major consultative drive, to engage

young people, both in the rural and urban areas, both young men and women.

Our agenda for young people is to construct policies that are informed by their needs

and expectations; policies that come from them rather than imposed from the top by

those purporting to know what they want. Young people are the future of this nation,

but that future is built now, in the present. We want to give space to young people, to

listen to them, and construct policies that respond to their needs. One of our nation’s

founding fathers, Dr. Joshua Nkomo once said young people will save Zimbabwe;

that they would not allow it to die. He was a man of great wisdom. He would be

proud to observe how young people are taking the lead to save this country from the

depths of authoritarian rule.

Resource Mobilisation

Consolidating our party is built on the recognition of our core strengths and

appreciation of points that require improvement. I have already stated how the regime

has sought to suffocate us by depriving us of our hard-won income. The MDC

Alliance was entitled to public funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

However, these funds have been unprocedurally and unlawfully diverted to another

party that had no place on the ballot paper in 2018 and did not earn the right to those

funds. We must therefore rely on our members and supporters to mobilize resources

to fund their party. We are therefore going to embark on a major fund-raising drive.

We are confident that citizens will respond positively to the call. The resource

mobilization agenda will be implemented together with the massive recruitment

agenda.

2.THE REFORM AGENDA

The agenda for political reforms has been on the table for many years. When the

MDC was founded two decades ago, the agenda was to reform governance in

Zimbabwe which was already in terminal decline. The transformation of governance

and society remains at the core of the party’s agenda. However, history has shown

that there are impediments to the party’s path to power, hence the need for political

reforms to level the political playing field. It is important to have free, fair, and

credible elections because they provide the basis for legitimacy.

We have seen that no matter how many elections are held if there is a legitimacy

deficit, the country will remain stuck in the doldrums. We need Zimbabwe to return to

legitimacy, openness and democracy. (RELOAD)

This is the reason why we continue to advocate for political reforms, chief of which

are reforms to the electoral system. Indeed, this is the principal reason for our call for

dialogue: it is not to find accommodation in this regime, but to play our part in

designing an electoral path that would prevent the risks of illegitimacy that have

dogged past elections.

Political reforms are not merely changing the rules of the game on paper. They must

be realized in practice. In this regard, human rights abuses and selective application of

the law must stop. There has been a spate of petty arrests and detentions of political

activists, human rights defenders, and journalists in recent years, all of them based on

frivolous grounds. This does not only damage the country’s standing in the

community of nations, but it also increases insecurity among citizens.

• We re-assert Zimbabwe’s 5 big, most urgent fights:

• One: The fight for a People’s Constitution and Constitutionalism. This fight will

focus on defending the preservation of the 2013 Constitution and demanding that it be

implemented with all laws aligned to it with particular reference to such governing

issues as devolution. We will strongly oppose Amendment No. 2 which seeks to

entrench and reintroduce an Imperial Presidency and reverse the gains of the

Constitutional referendum. We will demand of the executive a culture of respecting

the constitution.

• Two: The fight for Livelihoods, dignity and better life. We will champion

alternative policies and demands that address the needs and challenges of

Zimbabweans, in particular the working people in various sectors such as the civil

service, teachers, health workers, the private sector workforce, informal traders and

vulnerable groups in both urban and rural areas. The success of this fight will be

anchored on alternative economic policies. We will engage citizens to demand sound

economic administration.

The Economic Agenda

It is well-known that our economy is in the doldrums. This is a result of sheer

incompetence and corruption which leads to misallocation and misappropriation of

scarce resources. The national cake is increasingly being privatized into the hands of a

small cartel that is associated with the ZANU PF regime. Policy inconsistencies,

human rights abuses, insecurity of private property rights all combine to dissuade

investors to seriously consider Zimbabwe as a viable investment destination.

More significantly, we continue to hold the view that illegitimacy is a significant

barrier to Zimbabwe’s economic progress. As long as the regime suffers a legitimacy

deficit, the country will struggle to attract serious investors. To make economic

progress, we must resolve the political questions that have long affected the country’s

perception of the family of nations. We must have political reforms that will facilitate

legitimate electoral outcomes.

At a substantive level, the ballooning national debt remains a significant albatross on

economic recovery. We have been in arrears regarding our external debt for nearly

two decades making it extremely difficult to access credit and when we do, it is short-

term and expensive. This is unsustainable. Our economic plan involves

comprehensive measures to negotiate our way of these arrears.

However, as we have repeatedly said, our national case is made stronger when we

resolve our political challenges. When we resolve that we will be in a better position

to plead for better terms, even debt forgiveness to enable us to start afresh. As it is,

under a regime that has shown kleptocratic tendencies, our creditors think any deal is

akin to throwing money down a bottomless pit. We must reform politically and that

what we intend to push for.

Still, on the economy, we want to push ahead with better policies for resource

extraction, processing, and utilization. We are firm believers in the idea that local

resources should benefit local communities. It is a sign of incompetence and

unbridled greed of the elites that communities in places like Chiadzwa remain in

abject poverty when they were blessed with diamonds. These diamonds enriched

political elites and their foreign allies. Our agenda is to ensure that natural resources

yield dividends to the citizens of Zimbabwe. We will continue to resist the

mortgaging of the country’s resources in return for odious debt.

• Three: The fight against Corruption. Corruption is killing us. The people have a

right to a corruption-free and uncaptured State. Cartels must fall. The eviction of

villagers for commercial cronyism must end. Elite state capture must be dismantled.

The level of corruption in the country has reached alarming levels. The cancer now

permeates the whole body politic – from the rotten pinnacle of the state going down to

the lowest ranked employee in government and in the private sector. The cancer of

corruption has also now assumed another dimension, the dominance of toxic cartels.

All key business engagements by the government are now monopolised by a cartel of

a few individuals. This menace has milked the country and resulted in the

downstream suffering of ordinary people. The capture of the state also involves the

capture of other pillars of the state and agencies including the judiciary and

Parliament. They can never be an inclusive and shared growth in an environment

where the state is captured by a few. This fight will therefore be focussed on exposing

corruption in the country and demanding accountability from all.

8

Zimbabwe. We need to restore the broken social contract. Consent must replace

coercion. The authority to govern is derived from the people. The people of

Zimbabwe and the international community do not believe that the government

formed after the 2018 elections represents the will of the people as expressed during

the 2018 elections. It is evident that this political legitimacy deficit notwithstanding

the legal legitimacy bestowed by the court has hindered the ability of the regime to

govern effectively because there is no trust between the governed and the governors.

This has caused a massive performance legitimacy crisis and an insurmountable trust

deficit. The trust deficit has in turn created a confidence crisis in an economy that is

now shunned by both domestic and international investors. This fight will therefore be

focused on bringing to the fore the political legitimacy crisis which has led to a

performance legitimacy gap manifest in a non-performing and non-delivering

economy with the objective of soft landing the crisis through dialogue and a return to

legitimacy. At the heart of the resolution of the national question is the urgent need

for the country to embark on and implement a raft of political reforms. The country to

date has failed in its re-engagement efforts with the international community because

it has been paying lip service to the urgent need for political reforms. The fight for

political reforms will therefore be informed by the party’s policy document PRICE

and contributions from alliance partners in the envisaged broad alliance through the

exertion of both domestic and international pressure on the regime to reform.

• Five: People’s rights, freedoms, security of persons and rule of law. There has been

a marked deterioration in the respect for people’s freedoms and rights and the respect

for the rule of law since the Nov 17 coup. Democracy has been bludgeoned by

Mnangagwa’s corrupt, violent dictatorship. Our fight for freedoms will focus on the

deteriorating human rights situation which has seen the state using law-fare to

persecute dissenting voices in the country including the leadership of the party.

The Diaspora

It is common knowledge that our country has experienced an exodus of large numbers

of citizens over the last two decades forming a large Diaspora population. These

citizens remain closely attached to their country. They are dedicated members of our

nation. Indeed, last year the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reported that diaspora

remittances were up 45% between January and September 2020. Diaspora remittances

are a major source of foreign currency for Zimbabwe. Therefore, although we lament

the loss of skills, we are also benefitting from the remittances from our people.

It’s very good that our Constitution recognizes dual citizenship, something that we

fought hard to have despite resistance from ZANU PF. However, the country still

does not give enough respect to our fellow citizens. The electoral system, for

example, remains exclusionary meaning that these fellow citizens still cannot enjoy

one of the fundamental rights: the right to vote. We will push the agenda for more

inclusive policies for the Diaspora, not only in political participation but also in

economic participation beyond remittances. If we can have policies that are friendly

to foreign investors, there is no reason why we cannot have targeted policies that

promote investment by members of the Diaspora.

3.THE CITIZENS AGENDA -National agenda

Nation building – BBI

Vision

New consensus

Intergenerational consensus

4.GOVERNMENT AGENDA

As the alternative government, we are always in a state of readiness to take over and

govern when the opportunity presents itself. Our party will continue to develop and

update its readiness to govern. This is also an on-going agenda which we must

demonstrate through performance in the formal theatres of power such as Parliament

and local authorities. A combination of the two pandemics – authoritarianism and

COVID19 has impacted our activities on both platforms over the past year. The

pandemic has led to the closure of these formal theatres, reducing their effectiveness.

However, in the case of local authorities, the problem is a system of government that

results in the capture of local government by the central government. This is a

structural problem that affects the efficacy of local authorities. The Oppressors have

no incentive to make changes that would free local government from the clutches of

the central government. This explains why the fight for change at the central

government level remains the foremost objective in the people’s struggle for change.

As part of our work regarding government, we are going to raise the level of

resistance to the proposed changes to the Constitution, which are retrogressive. We

have to ensure that the Constitution is respected and that its terms and values are

implemented. The attempt to change our young Constitution is retrogressive because

it reverses the political reforms that were made in 2013 when it was adopted.

Oppressors want to change provisions that have not even been implemented. We are

going to lead and resist Constitutional Amendment (No. 2) because it is unilateral,

reactionary, counter-revolutionary and retrogressive.

5.THE GLOBAL AGENDA

We believe in both internationalism and Pan-Africanism. We are part of the family of

nations. We believe that despite our differences, we have a shared common interest.

Indeed, our national interest is best served by working together and cooperating with

other progressive nations. We believe in a NEW AFRICA. As Africans, we recognize

our shared history not just of subjugation but also of resistance and triumph against

the odds to govern ourselves. Nevertheless, despite heroic struggles against the

colonial order, Africans continue to suffer from the twin challenges of authoritarian

rule and a global governance system that still subordinates our nations.

We, therefore, support the struggle of African nations to be recognized as equal

partners in all spheres and call upon our fellow brothers and sisters to support

democratic growth and economic prosperity for all. We detest rigging of elections and

dictatorship. We reject efforts to entrench authoritarian regimes on the continent and

to this end, we will forge solidarities with states and progressive movements that are

advancing the democratic ideals that we identify with. For Zimbabwe to boost its

prospects of recovery, it needs to be fully reintegrated into the family of nations. This

is not achieved by performing a window-dressing exercise or undertaking false

reforms. Rather, it needs real and substantive ‘root and branch’ reforms that

demonstrate a commitment to good governance, transparency, protection of human

rights, rule of law and adherence to the norms that are generally accepted in

progressive societies.

I propose three broad focus for our diplomatic agenda for 2021

1. Global Advocacy Campaign-mobilizing the international community in support of

the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe in line with our RELOAD and with an Afro-

centric focus ( targetting Regional Economic Committees – SADC, East African

Community, ECOWAS, IGAD, African Union and individual countries). Key

messages to be around comprehensive reforms.Other areas to be targeted include

Russia, China, EU, US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Eurasian

countries

2. New Africa Focus: we shall emphasize the vision for a New Africa. We shall be

building strong networks with emerging young leaders on the continent centered on

shared democratic values such as respect for human rights, free and fair elections (

guarding against electoral authoritarianism-elections without democracy) We have

upcoming elections in Zambia, South Africa, Congo, Ethiopia, Libya etc and the

international community must not endorse fraudulent elections, another area to focus

on in the context of building a new Africa consensus is on transparent governance

especially in the extractive sector- illicit financial flows, yo also locate the New

Africa focus in terms of integration and how governance reforms in undemocratic

countries like Zimbabwe will be key for successful integration and meet milestones

set by agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, Agenda 2063 etc.

3. International Solidarity: We must not expect to just receive solidarity but to

provide solidarity to other pro-democracy struggles globally eg. Myamar, Hong-

Kong etc.We should also work closely with our international partners through eg. The

Progressive Alliance to strengthen multilateralism – lobbying for equatable

distribution of vaccines in these Covid 19 era( vaccine diplomacy) , dealing with

climate change and speaking for those contributing less in terms of emissions and yet

suffering more due to limited adaptation capacity.

Let’s join hands to build a united, prosperous Zimbabwe and never tire in the fight to

win Zimbabwe for change.